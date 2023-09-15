Saudi Arabia's exports fall 21% YoY in August

15 September 2023

Saudi Arabia saw its cement exports decline by 21.3 per cent in August 2023 to 620,000t. This compares to 788,000t in the same month a year earlier, according to Aljazira Capital.

Domestic sales in August 2023 came in at 3.96Mt, marking a contraction of 9.6 per cent from the 4.38Mt recorded in August 2022, reports Zawya.

Clinker inventories stood at 39.5Mt in August, up 10.5 per cent YoY and 1.2 per cent compared to July 2023. This marks the highest inventory level since September 2020.

Saudi Arabia’s cement industry saw a utilisation rate of 65.8 per cent in August this year with the sales-clinker production ratio reaching 96.5 per cent.

