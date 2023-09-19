Capsol Technologies wins two EU feasibility studies

19 September 2023

Norway-based carbon capture technology provider, Capsol Technologies, has been awarded feasibility studies for its CapsolEoP® (end-of-pipe) carbon capture technology at two EU cement plants, with the potential to capture more than 1.5Mta of CO 2 combined. According to the company, the studies will begin in the 3Q23.



“We are receiving firm response from the industry – a strong indication that our CapsolEoP provides highly competitive value propositions for cement. CapsolEoP reduces energy consumption by more than 50 per cent compared to competing technologies, resulting in 25 per cent lower costs per tonne of CO 2 captured. In addition, the CapsolEoP is safe and not harmful to the local environment,” says Jan Kielland, CEO of Capsol Technologies.



The company that owns the two cement plants in question has operations in more than 10 countries, with total emissions of more than 20Mt of CO 2 in 2022. These awards are Capsol Technologies’ third and fourth engineering studies for the cement industry. In total Capsol currently has nine cement projects in sales engineering and engineering studies, totalling a potential of around 10Mta of captured CO 2 .



“We are pleased that our solution is gaining attention as demonstrated by an increasing number of incoming requests for sales engineering and engineering studies and look forward to being a major contributor in the path to net zero for cement,” added Mr Kielland.

Published under