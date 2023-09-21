CIMSA and Sabanci to build 0.6Mta US grinding plant

21 September 2023

One of Turkey's largest conglomerates Sabancı Holding and Turkish cement manufacturer Çimsa have agreed to establish a grey cement grinding plant in the USA with an investment of US$82m (TRY2.2bn).

The facility, with an average grinding capacity of 600,000tpa, will be operational by the end of the 4Q25 and will be fully financed with equity. Çimsa, with its subsidiary operating in the US, will enter the US grey cement market, in addition to the white cement market. The company currently has a white cement grinding capacity of 0.3Mta in the USA.

Çimsa Americas, in which Sabancı Holding holds 60 per cent and Çimsa holds 40 per cent shares, operates in construction materials in the US.

