Vietnamese cement market contracts 11% in August

ICR Newsroom By 21 September 2023

Cement sales in Vietnam declined 11 per cent YoY to 4,471,258t in August 2023 when compared with August 2022, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). Of this total, VICEM reported sales of 1,375,727t, down 12 per cent YoY, while other VNCA member companies saw sales fall by 16 per cent YoY to 995,531t. Non-VNCA member sales decreased by nine per cent YoY to 2,100,000t in August 2023.



Exports

Total exports in August 2023 declined 17 per cent YoY to 2,706,159t. Cement sales advanced 12 per cent YoY to 1,911,211 but were unable to fully offset a drop in clinker sales of 49 per cent to 794,948t.



In terms of clinker exports VNCA members excluding VICEM saw their clinker export volumes fall by 91 per cent to 3219t while non-VNCA members reported clinker exports of 791,729t, down 46 per cent YoY in August 2023.



Cement exports by VICEM were down 15 per cent YoY to 286,213t while other VNCA members saw cement exports increase more than seven-fold to 320,173t. Non-VNCA member cement exports slipped by two per cent YoY to 1,304,825t in August 2023.









