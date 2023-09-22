Cementos Argos inaugurates solar park in Honduras

Cementos Argos has opened its new solar park at its Choloma unit in Río Blanquito, Honduras. The facility is the second-largest in the Honduran cement industry.



The company has invested US$1.2m in the new energy facility, which consists of 2100 photovoltaic modules. The solar park will be able to generate 1.6kWh annually and supply 25 per cent of Argos’ plant in Choloma.



The project follows a similar one installed at the Comayagua plant in 2020, which consists of more than 32,000 modules and supplies up to 22 per cent of the electrical power demand of the Piedras Azules plant.



The commissioning of the solar plant is part of the group’s commitment to sustainability and the implementation of decarbonisation initiatives. Cementos Argos aims to reduce its carbon emissions by 46 per cent by 2025.



At Argos we are committed to transforming the cement industry and we are committed to sustainability as the means to do so. We are proud to be the first and only cement company in the country to use solar energy to manufacture eco-friendly cements and to be a benchmark in caring for the environment. We ratify our commitment to building a more sustainable, prosperous and inclusive Honduras,” said Luis Eduardo Tovar, director of Cementos Argos Honduras.

