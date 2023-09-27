White cement anti-dumping duties issued in South Korea

South Korea is to impose anti-dumping duties on white Portland cement imported from Egypt, said the industry ministry. Following a preliminary examination, the Korea Trade Commission (KTC) recommended the Ministry of Finance to levy provisional duties of 72.23 per cent on Egyptian white cement imports to protect the local cement industry while it carries out an additional probe.

The probe came as domestic cement producer Union Corp filed a complaint in March against Egypt's Royal El Minya Cement Co (SESCO) and Albatros International Cement Trading Ltd, complaining that their cheap imports have negatively affected its business and the cement industry in South Korea.

The Ministry of Finance is expected to make a decision by October, and the KTC, which is under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, will conduct an additional probe for a final determination of tariff rates.

Union Corp is South Korea's only manufacturer of white Portland cement, which is used for general construction and decoration. Egyptian white cement accounted for 10 per cent, or 10,000t, of the South Korean market, in 2022, according to the trade ministry.

