US and Puerto Rico imports increase 16% in July

28 September 2023

Portland and blended cement shipments in the USA and Puerto Rico slipped 2.1 per cent to 9.3Mt in July 2023 when compared with July 2022, when 9.5Mt was shipped, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Of the total blended cement volume reported, 4.9Mt or 98 per cent was Portland limestone cement (Type IL).



In terms of market size, Texas, California, Florida, Georgia and Ohio led the rankings, receiving a combined 38.4 per cent of shipments.



The leading producing states for Portland and blended cement were Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Michigan, which accounted for 39.4 per cent of production in July 2023.



Masonry cement shipments declined by 10.4 per cent YoY to 190,000t in July 2023 with 60.7 per cent of shipments directed to Florida, Texas, North Carolina, California, Georgia and Tennessee.



US clinker production decreased by 5.8 per cent YoY to 6.8Mt in July 2023. The leading clinker-producing states were Texas, California, Missouri, Florida and Alabama.



Cement and clinker imports into the US and Puerto Rico totalled 2.8Mt, up 16.2 per cent YoY.



January-July 2023

Portland and blended cement shipments in the first seven months of 2023 fell 2.3 per cent YoY to 60.4Mt while masonry cement shipments for the year to date declined 2.8 per cent YoY to 1.4Mt.



Clinker output for the first seven months of 2023 saw a 3.6 per cent decrease YoY to 42.7Mt.



Cement and clinker imports into the US and Puerto Rico advanced 9.3 per cent YoY to 16Mt.









