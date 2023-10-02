Heidelberg Materials management changes

02 October 2023

Heidelberg Materials has announced a number of changes to its management board. The Group area Western & Southern Europe and the majority of Northern & Eastern Europe-Central Asia will be combined into the Group area Europe. Jon Morrish, currently responsible for Western & Southern Europe, will take on responsibility for this newly established Group area as of January 2024. Ernest Jelito, responsible for Northern & Eastern Europe-Central Asia and the Competence Center Cement, will retire on 31 December 2023.

Hakan Gurdal, in charge of the Group Area Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, will take on additional responsibilities for the countries Kazakhstan and Russia as of January 2024. The area will be renamed as Africa & Mediterranean-Western Asia (AMWA).

Roberto Callieri, general manager Italy, will be promoted to the Heidelberg Materials managing board and take on responsibility for Asia within the Group area Asia-Pacific as of January 2024. He will take over from Kevin Gluskie whose term will end in January 2024.

As part of the changes, René Aldach, chief financial officer, will assume additional responsibility for Australia as of January 2024.

Axel Conrads, president of the Midwest Region in the USA, will be promoted to the Heidelberg Materials managing board, taking on the new role of chief technical officer as of February 2024. He will be responsible for all three global technical Competence Centres: cement (CCC), aggregates and asphalt (CCA), and ready-mix (CCR).

Commenting on the appointments, Dr Bernd Scheifele, chairman of the supervisory board of Heidelberg Materials, said, “The changes within the managing board are part of our long-term succession planning. By reorganising the responsibilities for our Group areas and putting an even higher focus on the technical aspects of our business, we further strengthen the basis for the continuing successful development of our company.”

Published under