Itacamba launches new distribution centre

04 October 2023

Bolivian cement producer Itacamba has announced the launch of a fourth distribution centre to help efficiently serve cement demand requirements in the country’s La Paz Department.

The new distribution centre is strategically located on the premises of the Exprinter Bolivia Logistics Complex, in the Senkata area of the city of El Alto, enabling the company to promptly meet local consumption needs.

Itacamba has existing distribution centres in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Montero, Cochabamba in addition to the newly-launched facility in La Paz. The company sells Camba Cement in two forms: general use IF-30 and structural use IF-40, both of which comply with national and international regulations.

