Italian cement production slips 1% in July

ICR Newsroom By 05 October 2023

Italy’s cement producers decreased their output by one per cent in July 2023 when compared with the previous year, according to the national construction chamber, Federbeton. When compared with the 2015 base index, the output value advanced from 98 in June to 101 in July. In the first seven months of 2023 production fell by four per cent YoY.





However, cement prices increased nine per cent YoY in July 2023, representing a deceleration in price rises from 13 per cent in June 2023. Compared with the 2015 base index, prices slipped from 208 in June 2023 to 207 in July 2023.



External trade

In terms of grey cement imports saw a two per cent YoY drop in June 2023 to 151,377t with a CIF value of EUR14.249m. When compared with the previous month, the CIF value per tonne advanced to EUR94/t from EUR89/t.



Grey cement exports increased to 179,877t in June 2023, up from 172,548t in May 2023 and up 58 per cent from June 2022, when 114,056t was exported. The total FOB value was EUR17.919m, representing a FOB value of EUR100/t, up slightly from the previous month, when the value stood at EUR97/t.



In the first six months of 2023, imports increased by 10 per cent YoY to 878,661t. Exports picked up by 15 per cent YoY to 867,859t in the January-June 2023 period.

