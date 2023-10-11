CemNet.com » Cement News » Limak Cement introduces printable mortar series for 3D concrete printers

11 October 2023


Turkey-based Limak Cement has introduced LimakCement 3DC-101, the first, lower-carbon product of its innovative printable mortar series suitable for 3D concrete printers at Cemtech Europe 2023 – Decarbonising the cement industry, the conference organised by International Cement Review and supported by TÜRKCIMENTO currently taking place in Istanbul, Turkey.

Limak Cement has successfully designed LimakCement 3DC-101, which is a unique and environmentally friendly mortar mixture suitable for printing on 3D printers, using lower-carbon Limak CEMPLUS+ cement, thanks to its innovative approach and vision that guides the industry. Limak CEMPLUS+ cement not only provides sufficient structural strength for 3D printing but also underlines the company's strong commitment to sustainability. With this visionary approach, Limak Cement makes a contribution to a more ecologically conscious and greener world for the future generations.

Limak Cement launches a lower-carbon printable mortar series suitable for 3D concrete printers,

enabling complex design and fast, low-cost construction (© Limak Cement)


Limak Cement aims to lead 3D printing technology through innovative research and development at its R&D centre, Limak Cement Central Technical Organisation, and take the sector forward by avoiding limitations arising from traditional methods in the construction industry. Its multidisciplinary R&D team carries out pioneering studies to achieve this goal. With LimakCement 3DC the company combines the efficiency of 3D concrete printing technology with the benefits provided by Limak 3DC-101 to achieve complex designs, fast construction and low costs in the construction sector.

