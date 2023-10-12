Argentina’s cement market contracts 8% in September

12 October 2023

Cement consumption in Argentina fell by 7.8 per cent YoY to 1,118,042t in September 2023, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP. Argentina’s total demand was met by local producers and no imports were recorded.



Domestic cement producers manufactured 1,122,500t of cement, down 7.8 per cent YoY in September 2023. Of this total, they exported 4458t, representing a 10.5 per cent decrease when compared with September 2022, when 4982t were exported.



January-September 2023

In the first nine months of 2023, total cement demand in Argentina slipped by 1.8 per cent YoY to 9.581Mt.



Total cement production in the 9M23 was down 1.4 per cent YoY to 9.543Mt, of which 38,571t was exported. When compared with the 9M22, exports declined by 46.7 per cent from 72,343t.





