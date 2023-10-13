First Graphene enters development and commercialisation agreement with Breedon

Following on from the positive results from First Graphene’s first round of trials of its graphene-enhanced cement at Breedon Cement’s Hope Cement Works, UK, First Graphene has now entered a joint development and commercialisation agreement with Breedon Group. The agreement will facilitate the company’s development of a range of graphene-enhanced solutions to reduce the clinker factor of Breedon’s cement and reduce its carbon footprint.



Both companies have agreed to focus on enhancing the mechanical performance of Breedon’s CEM II Cement, which has a lower clinker factor than CEM I, such that its compressive strength matches that of its CEM I product.



Under the initial two-year agreement, First Graphene will conduct wide-ranging research, provide specialist advice and technical support on graphene and graphene-based formulations.



Preparations of graphene formulations for use in cement grinding aids and cement admixtures will be supported by the development and design methods for adding graphene into production facilities and to manufacture industrial-scale quantities of graphene-enhanced cement.



Following the agreement, the second phase of trials will focus on optimising graphene dosing rates and the method of PureGRAPH® enhanced cement products at Hope Cement Works. Breedon will provide First Graphene with access to its Hope plant and the expertise of staff to assist development and implementation of graphene dosing techniques and improved low-emission cement-based products.



First Graphene MD and CEO, Michael Bell, said: “First Graphene is very excited about formalising our partnership with Breedon and ramping up our commercialisation journey in the cement and concrete sector.



“Breedon is an early adopter and exemplar of carbon reduction initiatives in the cement and concrete sector, with a firm goal of reducing its own gross carbon output by 30 per cent by 2030 and helping meet their clients’ own sustainability objectives.



“Through our Agreement, First Graphene intends to help Breedon reach its target as well as improve market penetration for graphene-enhanced cement and concrete products, which can drastically reduce carbon emissions produced by the sector.”



Jude Lagan, MD of Breedon Group (Cement) commented: “This new partnership with First Graphene is another significant step in the right direction as we execute our Net-Zero strategy and help play our part in the decarbonisation of the broader cement industry.



“In order to achieve our targets by 2050, our industry needs to constantly innovate and adapt. We are looking forward to undergoing further trials to understand how we can optimise the use of graphene in our processes and continue to develop products that have significant environmental benefits.”

