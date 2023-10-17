INC drops Paraguayan cement prices

The price of cement produced by Paraguay’s Industria Nacional del Cemento (INC) will be reduced by PYG2000/bag (US$0.27/bag) and by up to PYG40,000/t for bulk cement, according to the country’s president Santiago Peña.
“The construction sector is key to generating jobs, that is why we achieved a reduction of PYG2000/bag of cement produced by the INC, in all types and up to PYG40,000 less in bulk,” said Mr Peña.
Composite Portland cement (CPII-C40) will be sold at PYG55,000/bag, while the price for a bag of pozzolanic Portland cement (CP IV-32) and Portland Filler Callizo cement (CP II-F32) will be PYG52,000 and PYG44,000, respectively.
Bulk prices will be as follows: composite Portland cement (CPII-C40) at PYG1,028,000/t, pozzolanic Portland cement (CP IV-32) at PYG968,000/t and Portland Filler Callizo cement (CP II-F32) at 802,000t.
