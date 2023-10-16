Chile’s cement dispatches drop 18% in August

ICR Newsroom By 16 October 2023

Cement dispatches in Chile saw a 17.5 per cent drop in August 2023 to 247,238t from 299,855t in August 2022, according to the country’s construction chamber, CChC.



In the January-August 2023 dispatches were down 8.7 per cent YoY to 2,326,421t from 2,549,139t in the 8M22.

