Chile’s cement dispatches drop 18% in August

Cement dispatches in Chile saw a 17.5 per cent drop in August 2023 to 247,238t from 299,855t in August 2022, according to the country’s construction chamber, CChC.
In the January-August 2023 dispatches were down 8.7 per cent YoY to 2,326,421t from 2,549,139t in the 8M22.
