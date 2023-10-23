Bamburi Cement calls for collaborative approach on decarbonisation

23 October 2023

Kenya’s Bamburi Cement has issued a rallying call to the country’s construction sector to encourage decarbonisation. According to Capital Business, the company is in talks with designers, engineers, developers, contractors, materials manufacturer and industry bodies across Mombasa, Kisumu and Nairobi on how to develop a low-carbon pathway.

Speaking to over 120 sector players at a recent event in Mombasa, Mohit Kapoor, CEO of Bamburi Cement, said, “The construction process and the materials used contribute heavily to carbon emissions (CO 2 ). We are calling for a sector collaboration and a shift towards sustainable construction which uses greener and more environmentally friendly construction solutions.”



As part of efforts to offer a greener choice of building materials, Bamburi Cement is transitioning to low-carbon certified and sustainably produced cement brands, which have more than 30 per cent fewer CO 2 emissions than regular Portland cement.

“The choice of building materials is crucial to sustainable construction. Today, most of our line of certified and sustainably produced cement brands have more than 30 per cent lower CO 2 emissions as compared to the ordinary Portland cement or CEM I cement. Our flagship product is Duracem 42.5 cement with a massive CO 2 reduction of 64 per cent.”

