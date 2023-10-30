Holcim US expands Ste Genevieve plant

In support of its commitment to sustainably supply the nation’s growing construction industry, Holcim US has announced a US$100m investment in its Ste Genevieve cement plant— the largest cement-producing facility in North America and one of the most technologically advanced and environmentally efficient facilities in the world. The expansion will increase the plant's cement production capacity by more than 600,000tpa while reducing net CO 2 emissions, increasing circularity and accelerating decarbonisation across the built environment.

The capital investment will expand the plant’s current state-of-the-art production and logistics capabilities. The installation of a fifth vertical cement grinding mill will enhance processing and allow cement production capacity to increase while reducing net CO 2 emissions by more than 400,000tpa.

“With an emphasis on achieving the highest levels of environmental performance and operational efficiency, Ste. Genevieve has been the leader in US cement manufacturing since it was built in 2009,” said Toufic Tabbara, North America region head. “This investment will ensure we maintain that leadership in supporting the sustainable growth of our nation’s infrastructure and residential construction while accelerating net carbon reduction across the built environment.”

Located in the heart of the Midwest, the Ste. Genevieve plant is the flagship of the Holcim US cement system. The plant operates the largest single-kiln line in the world and is equipped with sophisticated emissions controls, fully-automated quality control laboratories, and barge and rail facilities serving markets throughout the Mississippi River Basin.

