Maple Leaf Cement profits increase to PKR1.62bn in 1QFY23-24

30 October 2023

Pakistan cement producer Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd (Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd) announced its financial results for the first quarter ended 30 September 2023, on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) website. Its net profit after taxation rose to PKR1.62bn (US$5.84m) from PKR1.37bn during this comparative period due to higher revenue.

Its net sales increased to PKR16.67bn in the 1QFY23-24 from PKR12.82bn in the year-ago period. It incurred a higher distribution cost of PKR1.15bn against PKR 53m and administrative expenses of PKR407m compared to PKR375m in 1QFY22-23. The financial cost jacked up to PKR945m from PKR561m during the accounting period.

