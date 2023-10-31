Uzbek cement output up 6% in 9M23

Uzbekistan’s cement producers have manufactured 9.2Mt of cement in the first nine months of 2023. This represents a YoY increase of 5.9 per cent when compared with the 9M22, when output reached 8.6Mt. In September alone, Uzbek cement companies produced 1.2Mt.



The country’s cement capacity is expected to increase as a UZS3.8trn (US$313m) project has started in Samarkand. The new plant, with input from China Energy International Group, will produce M-400 and M-500 Portland cement. It has a cement capacity of 7500tpd or 3Mta.

