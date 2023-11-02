Holcim Romania inaugurates new aggregates plant

ICR Newsroom By 02 November 2023

Holcim Romania has opened a new EUR3m aggregates plant in Neudorf, Arad province, western Romania. The first deliveries of the new plant have been completed this month, said Holcim.



"I am glad that with the opening of the new aggregates plant, the fifth in the country, we are closer to our customers in the western part of the country, with whom we want to build successful projects, contributing to their development plans," said Anca Alexandru, ready-mix and agreggates director of Holcim Romania.



Holcim Romania’s operations include two integrated cement plants in Campulung and Alesd, a cement grinding unit in Turda, 28 concrete and five aggregates plants, two special binder stations and three cement terminals.

