Italy's cement production up 5% in August

ICR Newsroom By 03 November 2023

Italian cement production saw a five per cent increase YoY in August 2023, reaching an index value of 62 when compared with the base year of 2015, according to the national construction chamber, Federbeton.



Cement prices increased by nine per cent YoY in August to an index value of 206 when compared with the base line of 2015.



In terms of external trade cement imports fell five per cent YoY to 153,062t in July 2023 with imports up seven per cent in the first seven months of 2023 when compared with the year-ago period. Import CIF value stood at EUR13.856m, representing a CIF value/t of EUR91, down from the previous month when it stood at EUR94/t.



A total of 120,968t of cement was exported in July 2023, up 13 per cent YoY with the 9M23 seeing a 15 per cent increase in exports. Total FOB value reached EUR12.506m while per tonne, this was EUR103, up from EUR100/t in the previous month.

