Chilean consumption sees 14% drop in September

ICR Newsroom By 08 November 2023

Cement demand in Chile fell by 13.9 per cent YoY to 251,901t in September 2023 from 292,714t in September 2022, according to the Chilean construction chamber, CChC.



In the first nine months of 2023 the domestic market contracted by 9.3 per cent YoY to 2.578Mt from 2.841Mt in the 9M22.

