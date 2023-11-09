Polpaico suspends Quilicura grinding operations

ICR Newsroom By 09 November 2023

Chile-based Cemento Polpaico will temporarily suspend operations at its grinding plant in Quilicura and transfer these to the Cerro Blanco plant in Til Til.



The step is part of the company redistributing its production capacity nationwide due to corporate and operational restructuring, which is expected to be completed in the 1H24.



The process will also seek greater logistical efficiencies and improved competitiveness. In addition, Cemento Polpaico will also integrated its subsidiaries from the current 10 to only five to “consolidate the cement, aggregates and waste co-processing business”.

