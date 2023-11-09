US Portland and blended cement shipments slip in August

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement shipments (including imports) in the USA and Puerto Rico slipped slightly to 10.6Mt in August 2023 when compared with August 2022, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Of the total blended cement volume, 5.7Mt or 98 per cent, was Portland limestone cement (Type IL). The main markets for Portland and blended cement in August 2023 were Texas, California, Florida, Ohio and Georgia, which accounted for a total 37.5 per cent of the month’s shipments. Meanwhile, the leading producing states for Portland and blended cement in August 2023 were Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Alabama.



Masonry cement shipments fell 15.4 per cent YoY to 206,000t in August 2023. The leading masonry cement-consuming states were Florida, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, California and North Carolina. Jointly they accounted for 58.8 per cent of August masonry shipments.



US clinker production decreased 6.1 per cent YoY to 6.8Mt in August 2023. The leading clinker-producing states were Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Alabama.



Cement and clinker imports into the US and Puerto Rico totalled 2.45Mt, down 16.1 per cent when compared with August 2022.



January-August 2023

Shipments of Portland and blended cement in the US and Puerto Rico saw a minor decrease to 71Mt in the January-August 2023 period when compared with the equivalent period in the previous year.



Masonry cement shipments in the 8M23 declined 4.6 per cent YoY to 1.6Mt.



Clinker output from US cement plants decreased four per cent to 49.5Mt in the 8M23 when compared with the year-ago period.



Cement and clinker imports for the 8M23 advanced five per cent YoY to 18.4Mt.

