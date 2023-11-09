Tojikcement CJSC opens new plant

09 November 2023

Tojikcement CJSC has opened a new cement plant in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, reports bne IntelliNews. The 3300tpd (1.089Mta) plant replaces the company’s old works, which first began operating in 1942. The new facility, which is located in the Ismoilo Somoni district of the city on a 35ha site, will manufacture a range of cements, including sulphate grades 500 and 400, for local infrastructure projects including tunnels, roads, bridges and power plants.

Providing employment to over 700 local residents, the new plant features technology to process accumulated cement dust, protecting the local environment and ecology. Soil, limestone, magnetite, white sand, quartzite sand, gypsum and coal will all be sourced from domestic deposits, including the Kharangon gorge. The design, supply and installation of equipment at the new facility was carried out by Jiangsu Pengfei Co Ltd and China’s Linsen Company. The new factory was opened by Tajik President, Emomali Rahman, and the Mayor of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali.

According to EIN Presswire, cement production in January-September 2023 in Tajikistan was 3.3Mt from a total cement production capacity of 5.5Mta. Exports over the same period stood at 781,600t along with imports of 25,300t.

Published under