LafargeHolcim Bangladesh registers a 58% growth in profit during 9M23

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh (Holcim group) saw a 58 per cent YoY growth in profit to BDT5.21bn (US$77.2m) for January-September 2023 period against BDT3.308bn earned in the corresponding period of last year, according to company financial results.
The profit growth was possible due to a 55 per cent growth in operating profit to BDT6.63bn in 9M23. During the period, the company's sales volume stood at BDT21.64bn from BDT16.98bn, a rise of 27.4 per cent up from the same period of the previous year. However, general and administrative expenses rose to BDT1.41 (BDT1.21bn in 9MCY22)
