New ACC plant marks third investment by Holcim Romania

17 November 2023

Holcim Romania has completed its EUR15m investment in its autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) plant in Adjud, expanding the unit’s capacity by approximately 45 per cent. The project involved the replacement of the old production line and the introduction of new technology enabling increased dimensional accuracy and a better surface and edge finish, reports bne IntelliNews.

“Together with our technology partner, Aircrete, we rethought the entire industrial process, making it more efficient and increasing the degree of safety at work,” said Bogdan Dobre, CEO, Holcim Romania and market head Holcim Moldova.

This marks the third major investment this year alone by Holcim Romania, following the production capacity expansion at the company’s cement plant in Câmpulung and new greenfield aggregates facility in Neudorf.

