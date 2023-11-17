CEMEX and FREE to develop new solar power project

CEMEX Philippines has signed an agreement with Filinvest-ENGIE Renewable Energy Enterprise, Inc (FREE) for a 10.08MW solar project at CEMEX’s cement plant in Naga City, Cebu. The project, which will be a ground-mounted solar system, is expected to avoid 10,000Mt of CO2 each year, reports BusinessWorld.
“This solar energy partnership is another milestone under CEMEXs Future in Action program, as we progress closer to our goal of reducing Scope 2 emissions, coming from electricity sources that supply us, to less than 24kg of CO2 per ton of cementitious product by 2030,” said Luis Guillermo Franco Carillo, CEMEX Philippines president and CEO. “We are proud to partner with FREE, a company that shares our vision to address climate change through sustainable projects. This is a win not only for CEMEX, but also for the planet as we take concrete steps in making renewable energy the future of the industry,”
FREE is a joint venture between FDC Utilities, Inc and ENGIE Services Philippines. Along with the solar power project, CEMEX and FREE have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to look at the use of various renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for CEMEX’s facilities.Published under Cement News