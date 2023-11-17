CEMEX and FREE to develop new solar power project

17 November 2023

CEMEX Philippines has signed an agreement with Filinvest-ENGIE Renewable Energy Enterprise, Inc (FREE) for a 10.08MW solar project at CEMEX’s cement plant in Naga City, Cebu. The project, which will be a ground-mounted solar system, is expected to avoid 10,000Mt of CO 2 each year, reports BusinessWorld.

“This solar energy partnership is another milestone under CEMEXs Future in Action program, as we progress closer to our goal of reducing Scope 2 emissions, coming from electricity sources that supply us, to less than 24kg of CO 2 per ton of cementitious product by 2030,” said Luis Guillermo Franco Carillo, CEMEX Philippines president and CEO. “We are proud to partner with FREE, a company that shares our vision to address climate change through sustainable projects. This is a win not only for CEMEX, but also for the planet as we take concrete steps in making renewable energy the future of the industry,”

FREE is a joint venture between FDC Utilities, Inc and ENGIE Services Philippines. Along with the solar power project, CEMEX and FREE have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to look at the use of various renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for CEMEX’s facilities.

