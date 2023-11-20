Korea's white cement levy on Egypt begins

South Korea’s anti-dumping duty on white Portland cement from Egypt has begun. The 72.23 per cent levy started on 15 November 2023 and will last for four months.

The move is designed to protect Korea’s local industry from imports after Korean white cement producer Union filed a complaint to the Korea Trade Commission in March this year against Egypt’s Royal El Minya Cement and Albatros International Cement Trading. Union stated that cheap imports from Egypt were negatively affecting its business after imports into Korea surged to 9240t in 2022 from around 1000t in 2021.

