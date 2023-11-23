Aggregate Industries appoints group strategy and commercial growth director

23 November 2023

Aggregate Industries, part of Holcim, has appointed Kaziwe Kaulule as its new group strategy and commercial growth director. With a career spanning over 19 years with the Holcim Group, Mr Kaulule brings extensive experience to the role, including operations, digital transformation, business development, and mergers and acquisitions.

His most recent role was as chief executive officer (CEO) at Lafarge Industries South Africa. He has also served as CEO at Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe and held pivotal roles in group audit in France, as well as spearheading digital ventures in the UK.

Dragan Maksimovic, CEO at Aggregate Industries, said, “Kaz is distinguished by his ability to build robust teams and drive business growth and commercial transformation in highly competitive markets, particularly in the cement, aggregates, and ready-mix sectors. His strategic prowess is underscored by a proven track record of achieving operational excellence, supervising commercial and production teams, and executing sales, marketing, and retail strategies. I am confident that his appointment will further strengthen the company's position as an industry leader, driving innovation, growth, and sustained success.”

Published under