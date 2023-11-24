Vietnamese cement market contracts 18% in October

Cement sales in Vietnam declined by 18 per cent YoY to 4,725,367t in October 2023 when compared with October 2022, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). Of this total, VICEM sales fell by 18 per cent YoY to 1,481,781t while other VNCA members sold 893,586t, down 26 per cent YoY. Non-VNCA members saw sales of 2,350,000t, a decrease of 16 per cent when compared with sales in October 2022.



In terms of exports, total volumes were up 26 per cent YoY to 2,661,519t in October 2023. Clinker sales slipped by one per cent YoY to 793,165t while cement sales increased by 43 per cent YoY to 1,868,354t. VICEM exported 185,244t of cement only, down 55 per cent YoY. Other VNCA members exported 14,577t of cement, down 76 per cent YoY, and 319,284t of clinker, quadrupling clinker exports YoY. Non-VNCA members exported 778,588t of clinker, up five per cent YoY, and 1,363,826t of cement, up 64 per cent YoY.



January-October 2023

In the first 10 months of 2023 total cement sales by Vietnamese cement producers declined by 17 per cent YoY to 46.36Mt. VICEM reported a 18.3 per cent drop in sales to 14.54Mt, other VNCA members a 24.5 per cent fall to 0.894Mt and non-VNCA members a 13.2 per cent decline to 22.398Mt.



Total exports in the 10M23 edged up by one per cent to 26.169Mt, including 8.851Mt of clinker (-28 per cent YoY) and 17.318Mt of cement (+26 per cent YoY). VICEM clinker exports reached 0.055Mt, down 90 per cent YoY, while the company's cement exports declined by 13 per cent YoY to 2.483Mt. Other VNCA members saw clinker exports decrease by 92 per cent to 0.069Mt, but cement exports more than doubled to 2.178Mt. Clinker exports by non-VNCA members decreased by 19 per cent YoY to 8.728Mt while their cement exports saw a 27 per cent advance to 12.656Mt.

