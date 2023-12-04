Sinai White Portland Cement to open first cement terminal at Arish

04 December 2023

Transcargo International (TCI), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, has signed an agreement with Sinai White Portland Cement to build and operate the first bulk cement silo terminal at Arish port in North Sinai, Egypt, to boost exports. According to Mist News, the terminal will have a total capacity of at least 200,000tpa and will include six cement silos with a capacity of 10,000t each, four silos to store grey cement and two for white cement.

“This project aligns with our commitment to support Egyptian exports by providing specialised logistics solutions across several industries. Building and operating Egypt’s first bulk cement terminal, we anticipate cost savings for cement producers in Egypt, making prices more competitive globally and increasing global market penetration,” said Mohamed El Ahwal, CEO of TCI.

