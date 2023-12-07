Bangladesh exceeds the cement export target in 5MFY23-24

Bangladesh has recorded 90.2 per cent YoY growth in cement export revenue to US$6.98m in the first five months of FY23-24 (July-November 2023) from US$3.67m in the same five months of the previous year, according to the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB). This figure includes minor amounts of salt, stone and related products. The 17.7 per cent YoY rise in cement exports also surpassed the target of US$5.93m for 5MFY23-24.

Bangladesh had set a higher target export revenue of US$15m for FY23-24 against US$13.66m earned in FY22-23. Generally, most cement exports from Bangladesh are shipped to India, particularly from the northeastern states of Bangladesh. Other popular destinations include Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

In the 5MFY23-24 Bangladesh brought in total export revenue of all merchandise of US$22.23bn, up 1.30 per cent YoY. The full-year target stands at US$62bn.

