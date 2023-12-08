Chile's cement producers see 7% drop in October dispatches

Chilean cement dispatches declined by 7.1 per cent to 324,460t in October 2023 from 349,388t in October 2022, according to the Chilean construction chamber, CChC.
In the first 10 months of 2023, cement dispatches fell nine per cent YoY to 2,902,782t from 3,1919,241t in the 10M22.
