Adbri's Kwinana project on track for 2Q24

20 December 2023

Australian cement producer Adbri has provided an update on its Kwinana upgrade project, saying it is on track in terms of both cost and timings. According to the company, the Kwinana project will deliver a modern, state-of-the-art facility that consolidates Adbri’s two existing cement production sites, strengthening its position as a sustainable, low-cost cement supplier in Western Australia.

The project is expected to be completed at a cost of around AUD385-420m (US$259-283m) with commissioning of new equipment due to begin in the second quarter of 2024. Once completed, the new plant will operate at a significantly lower cost per tonne compared to the company's existing Western Australian cement operations. This is underpinned by the lower energy consumption of the plant that reduces emission intensity by approximately 20 per cent following completion of the conveyor system compared to existing operations.

Published under