Sika opens new technology centre in China

19 December 2023

Sika has significantly expanded its research and development capacities in the Asia/Pacific region and opened a new, state-of-the-art technology centre in Suzhou, China. According to the company, although the facilities at the new Technology Center comprise cutting-edge laboratories for the development of adhesives and sealants, research infrastructure has also been established for concrete admixtures and CO 2 reducing cement technologies. The centre will also focus on research into materials technologies for renewable energies, such as solar and wind power, as well as in energy storage and e-mobility.

Patricia Heidtman, chief innovation and sustainability officer, Sika, said, “With our new Technology Center, we are strengthening our innovation capabilities in the Asia/Pacific region and are fostering synergies in sustainable construction and environmentally friendly mobility. We have created the ideal framework for close collaboration between our research teams. It will thus enable us to develop forward-looking technologies for our customers that combine sustainability with performance.”

