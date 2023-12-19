Cement consumption in Spain falls 5% in November

ICR Newsroom By 19 December 2023

Demand for cement in Spain declined 4.6 per cent YoY to 1,276,910t in November from 1,338,036t, according to the country’s cement association, Oficemen.



Cement and clinker exports were down 24.1 per cent YoY to 383,138t in November 2023 from 504,852t while imports plummeted by 68.1 per cent YoY to 53,020t from 166,050 over the same period.



January-November 2023

In the first 11 months of 2023 demand slipped by 2.3 per cent YoY to 13,404,224t from 13,715,981t. Exports declined by 5.6 per cent YoY to 4,954,854t in the 11M23 from 5,250,470t in the 11M22. Imports fell by 38.7 per cent YoY to 866,189t in the January-November 2023 period from 1,413,614t in the equivalent period of the previous year.

