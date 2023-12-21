Peru’s cement dispatches fall by 9% in November

ICR Newsroom By 21 December 2023

Cement dispatches in Peru declined by nine per cent YoY to 1.063Mt in November 2023 from 1.166Mt in November 2022, according to the country’s cement association, ASOCEM. Of this total, its members dispatched 0.981Mt, down 12 per cent YoY from 1.119Mt.



Domestic cement production fell by 11 per cent to 0.988Mt in November 2023 from 1.114Mt in the equivalent month of 2022. Clinker output was down by nine per cent YoY to 0.843Mt from 0.922Mt in November 2022.



Cement exports slipped by six per cent to 11,000t in November 2023 from 12,000t in November 2023 but clinker exports advanced by 17 per cent YoY to 107,000t from 34,000t over the same period.



To supplement domestic output, 30,000t of cement were imported in November 2023, up from 6000t in the year-ago period. However, clinker imports dropped by 85 per cent YoY to 18,000t from 121,000t in November 2022.



January-November 2023

In the first 11 months of 2023 total domestic dispatches in Peru decreased by 8.8 per cent to 11.031Mt from 11.288Mt in the 11M22.



Cement production by Peruvian cement plants declined by 4.7 per cent YoY to 10.475Mt in the 11M23 from 10.996Mt in the equivalent period of the previous year. Clinker output increased by 3.5 per cent YoY to 8.807Mt from 8.511Mt in the 11M22.



Cement exports saw a 12.8 per cent fall to 0.136Mt in the 11M23 from 0.156Mt in the 11M22 while clinker exports dropped by 42.5 per cent YoY to 0.599Mt from 1.041Mt over the same period.



In the January-November 2023 period, 0.208Mt of cement was imported, 18.5 per cent less than in the 11M22, when 0.255Mt was imported. Clinker imports were down 28.5 per cent YoY to 0.616Mt in the 11M23 from 0.862Mt in the year-ago period.







