Vietnamese market contracts 15% in November

ICR Newsroom By 27 December 2023

Cement dispatches in Vietnam declined by 15 per cent YoY to 4,965,222t in November 2023, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association, VNCA. Of this total, 1,525,967t was delivered by VICEM, which saw its shipments down by 15 per cent. Other VNCA members supplied 939,255t, down 20 per cent YoY, while non-members saw a 13 per cent drop in deliveries to 2,500,000t.



Total exports slipped by three per cent YoY to 2,503,749t in November 2023. Clinker exports dropped 22 per cent YoYt to 1,015,771t, but cement exports increased by 17 per cent YoY to 1,487,978.



On a company level, VICEM exported 4629t of clinker in November 2023 vs none in November 2022 and 178,530t of cement, down 37 per cent YoY, in November 2023. Other VNCA members exported 59,521t of clinker, down 62 per cent YoY, and 218,350t of cement, up 76 per cent YoY, in November 2023. Non-member companies saw their clinker exports fall by 17 per cent to 951,621t but reported and 27 per cent increase in cement exports to 1,091,098t.



January-November 2023

In the first 11 months of 2023 total dispatches in Vietnam declined by 17 per cent YoY to 51.325Mt. VICEM sold 16.065Mt, down 18 per cent YoY, in the 11M23, while other VNCA members saw their sales declined by 24.1 per cent YoY to 10.362t. Non-members reported a 13.2 per cent drop in domestic sales to 24.898Mt.



Total cement and clinker exports were stable at 28.6737Mt in the 11M23, of which 9.867Mt were clinker exports (-27 per cent YoY) and 18.806Mt cement exports (+25 per cent YoY). Vicem reported an 89 per cent YoY drop in clinker exports to 59,534t with a similar drop noted by other VNCA members to 128,250t in the 11M23. Non-member clinker exports were down by 19 per cent YoY to 9.679Mt. In terms of cement exports, VICEM saw volumes reduced by 15 per cent YoY to 2.661Mt, but other VNCA members saw a 123 per cent advance to 2.396Mt. Non-member companies improved their export sales by 27 per cent YoY to 13.748Mt.

