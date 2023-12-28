UCIL wins WCA grinding upgrade award

Bangladesh-based Unique Cement Industries Ltd (UCIL) has won the World Cement Association Project Award 2023: Grinding Upgrade. The award reportedly recognises the innovative design of UCIL's grinding circuit to increase capacity and flexibility while reducing power consumption. UCIL is the only cement producer in Bangladesh to be a member of the World Cement Association (WCA).

Three of the country’s most significant bridge projects - Kanchpur, Meghna and Gumti - along with other mega infrastructure projects have been built exclusively using UCIL’s Fresh Ultra Strong Cement. UCIL is part of the Meghna Group of Industries. The award was made during the WCA Annual Conference 2023 recently held in Dubai, UAE.

