WCA calls for greater connectivity and communication

27 December 2023

The World Cement Association (WCA) has called for more research and development into low carbon cement production in emerging markets. Wei Rushan, president of the WCA, has highlighted an “evident disparity” in the allocation of funding for emerging technologies like carbon capture projects, “with a significant majority directed towards developed countries.”

“Technologies and solutions like alternative raw materials and fuels, upgrading processes and equipment to enhance energy efficiency, clean and new energies and CCU’s are already widely applied in the global cement industry, and play a vital role in the cement industry’s zero-carbon transition. Of course, different technologies and pathways are employed in different countries and regions, reflecting local geographic, market and economic conditions,” said Mr Rushan.

“For example, the European cement industry uses around 50 per cent alternative fuels, and the European producers have rich experience in this field. In Asia, especially in China, cement companies have been faster and more ambitious in adopting new technology R&D and application; for example China’s cement industry leads global peers in solar power and waste heat recovery (WHR) technologies. Naturally, there is much we can learn from one another, to the benefit of all. Asia leads in developing state-of-the-art cement production technology, with European companies actively investing in cutting-edge cement plants mainly manufactured in China,” he added.

Mr Rushan called for enhanced connectivity and communication in the cement industry’s low carbon journey. "Following the principle of sharing, and fostering win-win cooperation in an open and inclusive way, WCA will continue to proactively promote exchanges and collaborations in response to climate change."

