Moroccan cement deliveries advance 19% in December

ICR Newsroom By 05 January 2024

Cement deliveries by members of Morocco’s cement association APC (Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc) have increased by 19.1 per cent YoY to 1,122,290t in December 2023 from 942,317t in December 2022, according to he Ministry of National Territory Planning, Land Planning, Housing and Urban Policy.



Of this total, deliveries to the retail segment were up 8.7 per cent YoY to 641,266t in December 2023 from 589,721t in the year-ago period, while the deliveries to the ready-mix concrete sector saw 46.1 per cent surge to 255,551t from 174,869t over the same period. The prefabricated segment reported a 25.5 per cent increase to 111,552t in December 2023 from 88,925t in December 2022. Deliveries to infrastructure projects advanced by 63.7 per cent YoY to 79,130t from 48,333t in December 2022. Only deliveries to the smallest market segment, building, saw a decline, by 14 per cent YoY, to 34,792t in December 2023 from 40,468t.



Full-year 2023

In the January-December 2023 period total cement deliveries in Morocco by APC members edged up by 0.2 per cent YoY to 12.511Mt from 12.487Mt in 2022.



Supply to the retail sector slipped by 2.8 per cent to 7.542Mt in 2023 from 7.756Mt in 2022, but the ready-mix concrete segment increased its off-take by 3.8 per cent YoY to 2.55Mt from 2.456Mt in 2022. The prefabricated segment saw a 6.6 per cent increase to 1.221Mt in 2023 from 1.146Mt in 2022 while deliveries to the infrastructure segment were up 25.6 per cent YoY to 744,202t in 2023 from 592,347t in 2022. Shipments to the building sector were down 15.6 per cent YoY to 453,495t in 2023 from 592,347t in the previous year.

Published under