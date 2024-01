Chilean cement market contracts by 12% in November

ICR Newsroom By 11 January 2024

Cement dispatches in Chile fell by 11.8 per cent to 408,824t in November 2023 from 463,307t in November 2022, according to data published by the country's construction chamber, CChC.

In the first 11 months of 2023 dispatches were down 11.4 per cent to 4,751,918t from 5,362,034t in the year-ago period.

Published under