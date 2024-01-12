US cement market contracts by 4% in October

ICR Newsroom By 12 January 2024

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the USA and Puerto Rico declined by 3.6 per cent YoY to 10.1Mt in October 2023, reports the US Geological Survey (USGS). Of the total blended cement volume, 5.6Mt, or 99 per cent, was estimated to be Portland limestone cement. The main markets for these types of cement were Texas, California, Florida, Ohio and Georgia, which accounted for 36.9 per cent of shipments. The leading producing states were Missouri, Texas, California, Florida and Alabama.



Masonry cement deliveries saw a 6.1 per cent drop to 203,000t in October 2023 when compared with October 2022. The leading masonry cement-consuming states were Florida, Texas, California, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee. They accounted for 60.5 per cent of masonry shipments.



Clinker production fell by 10.2 per cent YoY to 6.8Mt in October 2023. The largest clinker-producing states were Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Alabama.



Domestic production was supplemented by 2.3Mt of imports in October, representing a drop of 7.3 per cent when compared with October 2022.



January-October 2023

Shipments of Portland and blended cement in the first 10 months of 2023 totalled 90.8Mt, down 2.9 per cent YoY when compared to volumes in the 10M22, according to the USGS.



Approximately 2Mt of masonry cement was sold in the January-October 2023 period, down 5.4 per cent YoY.



Total clinker production for the 10M23 declined by 4.5 per cent YoY to 63.1Mt.



Imports in the January-October 2023 period edged up to 23Mt when compared with the previous year.

