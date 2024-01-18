CemNet.com » Cement News » Ambuja Cements to invest INR14bn in 6Mta Telangana plant

Ambuja Cements to invest INR14bn in 6Mta Telangana plant

Ambuja Cements to invest INR14bn in 6Mta Telangana plant
By ICR Newsroom
18 January 2024


Ambuja Cements will invest INR14bn (US$168.3m) in the construction of a 6Mta cement plant in Telangana, India. The plant will be built on a 70-acre plot, said the company in a regulatory filing.

Ambuja Cements is part of the Adani Cement Industries and operates 36.5Mta of cement capacity installed in 16 cement plants across India.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: India Indian subcontinent Ambuja Cements Adani Group new capacity 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com