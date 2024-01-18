Ambuja Cements to invest INR14bn in 6Mta Telangana plant

18 January 2024

Ambuja Cements will invest INR14bn (US$168.3m) in the construction of a 6Mta cement plant in Telangana, India. The plant will be built on a 70-acre plot, said the company in a regulatory filing.



Ambuja Cements is part of the Adani Cement Industries and operates 36.5Mta of cement capacity installed in 16 cement plants across India.

