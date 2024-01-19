Hetauda Cement to resume production in February

Following closure for three months due to a coal shortage, Nepal-based Hetauda Cement Industries Ltd is expected to resume production at its plant in Makanwanpur in the first week of February, according to República.



Hetauda Cement Industry's General Manager, Basanta Raj Pandey,said that the plant management has requested the Office of the Prime Minister, the Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies to provide subsidies to help start production.



Naveen Kumar Karma, the company's deputy general manager, said that the plant needs about 3000t of coal to start production and produce cement for approximately one month.



In addition, the factory also is in need of repairs and the plant's previous target of producing 16,000 bags/day was lowered to 10,000 bags/day.

