Uzbek cement output up 3% in 11M23

Cement producers in Uzbekistan produced 11.1Mt of cement in the January-November 2023 period, according to the Statistics Agency of Uzbekistan. When compared with the previous year, this represents an increase of 2.5 per cent.



Large companies produced 857,500t of cement in November alone.



In September 2023 a new 3Mta factory came online in Samarkand. The UZS3.8trn (US$312.6m) project was launched with assistance of CHINA Energy International Group. The plant, which uses coal as fuel, will make M-400 and M-500 Portland cement. Karakalpak Cement Plant will produce 1.4Mt of cement by end 2023.

