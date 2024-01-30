Port of Rotterdam puts geopolymer concrete to the test

30 January 2024

The Port of Rotterdam Authority is trialling the use of geopolymer concrete as part of the port’s efforts to lower its CO 2 footprint. This marks the first time geopolymer concrete, which does not contain any cement, has been tested in a maritime environment, reports Hellenic Shipping News. The Port Authority currently maintains 80km of quay walls and 200km of slopes, and plans to use the concrete in replacement works on some of the quay walls where its performance will be monitored over a number of years.

The use of reinforced geopolymer concrete in a saltwater, maritime environment is new. The cement in this concrete has been replaced by a different binder, resulting in 50 per cent lower CO 2 emissions than traditional concrete. The Port Authority developed the concrete mix for this with ‘Innovative Sqape technology – SQAPE’. The trial involved pouring formwork for a quay wall structure and a number of beams with this new type of concrete.

Published under