Ciments du Maroc appoints new Director General

Severin Weig has been appointed Director General at Ciments du Maroc (Heidelberg Materials Group). Mr Weig is keen to get started on his new role at Ciments du Maroc and already has clear ideas on what needs to be achieved.
"I am energised to work with a remarkable team in a captivating country," said Mr Weig. "Introducing evoBuild, our innovative suite of sustainable products, is at the top of the agenda!"
