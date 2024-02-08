Puerto Rico’s cement market expands 8% in January

Puerto Rican cement sales increased 7.7 per cent to 539,034t (1.189m bags of 42.5kg) in January 2024 from 500,286t (1.103m bags) in January 2023, according to the Puerto Rican statistics agency. However, domestic production fell by 14.4 per cent YoY to 291,770t (643,352 bags) in January 2024 from 340,739t (751,329 bags).



Domestic consumption 6,670,252t, or 14.708m bags, in 2023, representing a 1.3 per cent increase when compared with 2022, when demand stood at 6,586,678t (14.524m bags) according to data of the country’s statistics institute.



Output from domestic cement plants increased by 8.6 per cent YoY to 4,088,263t (9.015m bags) in 2023 from 3,763,756t (8.299m bags) in 2022.







